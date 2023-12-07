Huge cash burnt after thieves try to open ATM in Karnataka using gas cutter

The footage showed the involvement of two people in the crime.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th December 2023 2:38 pm IST

Bengaluru: Several currency notes stored in an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) were reduced to ashes after a gang of thieves attempted to break it open using a gas cutter at Nelamangala on the city outskirts on Thursday, police said.

Based on the CCTV footage, the bank officials from Mumbai called the owner of the building where the ATM was installed to check, they said. As the building owner rushed to the spot, the thieves fled leaving behind their equipment.

Also Read
Bengaluru: One-year-old dies after delayed treatment at NIMHANS

The footage showed the involvement of two people in the crime. The police are probing into the matter.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th December 2023 2:38 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button