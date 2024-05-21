Huge crowd attends funeral procession for Iranian President, FM

Raisi is to be buried on Thursday in the Shiite centre of his home town of Mashhad, at the shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth imam of Shia Islam.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 21st May 2024 5:33 pm IST
Huge crowd attends funeral procession for Iranian President, FM
Crowds gathered in the city of Tabriz on Tuesday for the funeral of Raisi and others killed in the crash. Photo: AFP

Tehran: Funeral ceremonies have begun in Iran for President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other victims of the helicopter crash.

On Tuesday, thousands of government supporters flocked to the ceremony in the north-western city of Tabriz to bid farewell, state media reported. Tabriz is the capital of East Azerbaijan province, where the accident occurred.

Also Read
President Raisi’s body to be buried on Thursday in Mashhad: Iranian VP

Videos shared by Iranian news agencies showed crowds of people under cloudy skies and an open lorry carrying coffins adorned with flowers driving slowly through the streets.

MS Education Academy

The crowds jostled around the lorry as people tried to lay their hands on the casket belonging to Raisi and other victims.

According to the Tasnim agency, Interior Minister Ahmad Wahidi was in the crowd. Further mourning ceremonies are planned in the religious stronghold and pilgrimage city of Qom, as well as in the capital, Tehran.

Raisi is to be buried on Thursday in the Shiite centre of his home town of Mashhad, at the shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth imam of Shia Islam.

Raisi and Amirabdollahian were killed in a helicopter crash with seven other occupants. They went down in dense fog in the mountains while travelling back from a meeting with Ilham Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 21st May 2024 5:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button