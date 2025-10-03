Huge physical fight in Bigg Boss 19 house, video goes viral

This week, the house will witness a major physical fight between contestants Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj during the captaincy task.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is once again making a lot of noise online. From budding friendships to ugly fights, everything inside the house is grabbing attention. Over the years, the reality show has witnessed some of the biggest fights, and now season 19 too is heading in the same direction with a shocking turn of events.

According to the promo dropped by the makers, the clash began when Amaal, who was playing the role of Gatekeeper in the task, allegedly passed inappropriate comments towards Ashnoor Kaur. Abhishek Bajaj, visibly angered by this, confronted Amaal which soon escalated into a heated argument and later turned physical with a push between the two.

While Amaal denied making any inappropriate remarks, Kunickka Sadanand and Abhishek stood by their claim that he did. The situation grew tense, forcing Bigg Boss to halt the captaincy task midway.

The explosive promo has already left fans curious about how Bigg Boss will address the situation and more importantly, how host Salman Khan will react to this during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

