Mumbai: Things inside the Bigg Boss 19 house have taken a dramatic turn as a major physical altercation erupted between Abhishek Bajaj and Amaal Mallik during the latest captaincy task. A promo showcasing glimpses of the clash has already gone viral, sparking heated discussions among fans.

The tension escalated further when another promo dropped by the makers left viewers stunned. In the clip, several housemates can be seen removing their mics in protest, urging Bigg Boss to take strict action against what they called a serious violation of house rules.

While Ashnoor Kaur demanded to be called into the confession room, Kunickaa Sadanand insisted that Bigg Boss replay the footage of the incident. Amaal Mallik, unfazed by the uproar, declared, “Nikaalna hai toh nikaalo, main darta nahin hoon kisise.” On the other hand, Baseer Ali threatened to quit the show altogether if such behavior continued, saying, “I will not continue if this is gonna be like this.”

Contestants REMOVE their MICs and DEMAND Bigg Boss to step in over RULE BREAKING inside the house!pic.twitter.com/RldcHdKBjh — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 3, 2025

The fight reportedly began when Amaal, who was acting as the Gatekeeper in the task, allegedly passed inappropriate remarks at Ashnoor Kaur. This triggered Abhishek Bajaj, who confronted him aggressively, leading to a heated argument and eventually a physical push. While Amaal denied the accusations, Abhishek and Kunickaa stood firm on their claims.

With the situation spiraling out of control, Bigg Boss halted the task midway and later schooled the housemates for blackmailing and making demands.

The entire incident, along with Bigg Boss’ decision on the matter, will be showcased in tonight’s episode. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see what punishment, if any, will be handed down.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates from the Bigg Boss 19 house.