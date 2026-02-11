Huge pothole discovered at New Malakpet Road in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A huge pothole was discovered at New Malakpet Road near Lalzar Hotel, Hyderabad, after a recently patched portion of the road suddenly collapsed while a tractor was passing through.

The mud patchwork gave way, creating a deep pit resembling a vacuum effect. A water line leakage was also noticed inside the pothole.

Acting swiftly, Dabeerpura Police and Malakpet Traffic Police immediately reached the spot and placed safety barriers around the pit, preventing a possible major accident and ensuring commuter safety.

Upon being informed, Malakpet All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala instructed party workers to immediately look into the issue and coordinate with the concerned authorities for early rectification.

Authorities are expected to take necessary steps to repair the damaged stretch at the earliest to avoid inconvenience to the public.

In Delhi‘s Janakpuri area, a 25-year-old biker lost his life after falling into a deep pothole. The pit was dug for sewer work, and no signboard was found to alert motorists and four-wheeler drivers. In a similar case from Noida city in Uttar Pradesh, a 27-year-old software engineer’s car plunged into a 70-feet deep flooded pit. Yuvraj Mehta was driving back home after work when his car hit a low boundary wall and fell. Though he was alive and cried for help for hours, authorities allegedly refused to rescue him, stating the water was “too cold.” Mehta eventually drowned.