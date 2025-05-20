Mumbai: Hera Pheri is one of the most loved comedy films in Bollywood. The first part came out in 2000 with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. It made people laugh with its fun story and memorable characters. Paresh Rawal’s role as Babu Rao (or Babu Bhaiya) became a fan favorite. His funny dialogues and confused style made him a legend.

The second part, Phir Hera Pheri, released in 2006 and added to the craze. Even today, fans share Hera Pheri memes online. Babu Bhaiya is one of the most popular meme characters in India!

Paresh Rawal Steps Away from Hera Pheri 3

Fans were super happy when they heard the original trio was coming back for Hera Pheri 3. Shooting started in April 2025 with the same team, including director Priyadarshan. But last week, Paresh Rawal shocked everyone. He posted on social media that he is leaving the project.

I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2025

This news broke many hearts. Babu Bhaiya is the soul of the film for many fans. Paresh said his exit was not because of creative or money issues, but he didn’t give a clear reason.

Akshay Kumar Sends Legal Notice

Now, things have taken a serious turn. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar who is also the producer of Hera Pheri 3, has sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal. He is asking for Rs. 25 crore as damages. Why? Because Paresh had signed a contract, taken payment, and even shot a teaser. His sudden exit has caused big losses to the team.

The source further added, “If he wanted to not do the film, he should have said so before signing the legal contract, accepting the signing amount, and making the producer spend so much money on the shoot.”

Sources say Paresh was paid three times more than his usual fee. This is the first time Akshay Kumar has taken legal action against a co-actor in his 35-year career.

“It is high time Bollywood actors realise that like Hollywood, producers here too will no longer give in to the whims of an actor walking in and out of a film as he pleases,” added the source.

Fans are very sad about this news. They were waiting for years to see Raju, Shyam, and Babu Bhaiya together again. The memes, the fun, the laughs — Hera Pheri is special.