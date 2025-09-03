‘Hugging with daggers’: Telangana CM jibes at KCR family amid feud

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy responded to the allegations made by suspended BRS leader K Kavitha, accusing him of hatching a conspiracy with T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar against party supremo and former CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), saying he had nothing to do with the ongoing rift within the family.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of a manufacturing unit of SGD-Corning Technologies Private Limited at Vemula village in Mahabubnagar district on Wednesday, September 3, CM Revanth took a jibe at KCR’s family, stating they were “hugging each other while holding daggers in their stomach.”

The previous day, Kavitha levelled allegations against the Siddipet MLA and former Rajya Sabha MP, holding them responsible for the corruption row in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

“KCR is being scapegoated. It was Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar who handled key aspects of the project. They accumulated huge assets, blinding KCR,” she had alleged.

BRS immediately suspended Telangana Jagruti president K Kavitha, stating she had indulged in “anti-party activities.”

“Party president K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to immediately suspend K Kavitha from the party,” a release from the party read.

Soon after, protest videos erupted in several districts as BRS and Telangana Jagruthi workers burnt posters of Kavitha and effigies of Harish Rao.