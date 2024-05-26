Huma advises brands that spend money sending people to Cannes to back small films instead

Mumbai: Actress Huma Qureshi hopes brands and companies that spend a whopping amount of money sending people who have nothing to do with films will now find a way to support small and independent films.

Huma’s comments come after Anasuya Sengupta became the first Indian actor to win the Best Actress award at the Un Certain Regard segment and Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine as Light’ bagged the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the ‘All We Imagine as Light’ team getting honoured with the Grand Prix, the second-highest award at the Cannes Film Festival.

“So proud of you all @payalkapadia @kantari_kanmani @divya_prabha @chhaya.kadam.75. Hope. There is hope,” she captioned the image.

Huma then wrote a post that read: “Cannes Film Festival is a film festival where Art is celebrated for Art’s sake… I really hope some of these brands/ companies that spend hundreds of dollars sending people who have nothing to do with films instead now find a way to support small and independent films.”

“I really am so proud of all the incredible women who have brought home such glory! More power to them and to our homegrown storytellers,” she said.