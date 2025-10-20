Huma Qureshi on Diwali: It’s my favourite festival of the year

Mumbai: Actress Huma Qureshi is all set to soak in the festive cheer this Diwali, calling it her “favourite festival of the year.”

Summing up her Diwali mood in one word, Huma told IANS: “Festive.”

Talking about how she approaches the season without stress, Huma said she doesn’t get caught up in the pressure of planning or social expectations.

“I don’t take stress. Diwali is a wonderful time. I love Diwali.”

She added: “It’s my favorite festival of the year. And I’m just excited for Diwali and to go to people’s homes and to have them over and enjoy all the sweets. You know, it’s my favorite festival of the year. So I really look forward to it.

Huma is geared up for the fourth season “Maharani”. She is all set to reprise her role as Rani Bharti and had previously described her character as her boldest and most intense yet.

She will also be seen in the third season of “Delhi Crime” . The new season of Netflix’s International Emmy-winning true crime drama series returns on November 13.

The new season will have Madam Sir, reprised by Shefali Shah, and her team coming face-to-face with Badi Didi, who builds her empire by trading away the future of young girls.

Tanuj Chopra returns to direct “Delhi Crime S3,” along with actors Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Anuraag Arora reprising their roles.

The cast is joined by Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar in powerful performances that bring to life the series’ most thrilling season yet.

Huma made her acting debut with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s two-part 2012 crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur.

She went on to star in films such as Ek Thi Daayan, Dedh Ishqiya, Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2 and the Tamil action drama Kaala.

In 2019, Huma made a striking shift to the digital space with the dystopian series Leila and the political drama Maharani. She also made her Hollywood debut with Army of the Dead.