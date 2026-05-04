Huma Qureshi to tie knot: Who is her husband-to-be Rachit Singh?

Mumbai: Looks like wedding bells are ringing in B-town as actress Huma Qureshi is all set to take the next big step in her relationship with longtime beau Rachit Singh.

The couple, who reportedly got engaged in the US a few months ago, is now preparing to tie the knot later this year, confirmed Hindustan Times. The wedding is likely to take place around late October or November, with preparations already underway.

A sources close to the couple revealed to the news portal that Huma Qureshi is planning a more intimate ceremony, keeping it close-knit with family and friends. “Knowing Huma, it won’t be overly lavish just a meaningful celebration with her inner circle, followed by a grand reception for the industry,” the source shared. Mumbai is currently being considered as the probable location for the festivities.

Who is Rachit Singh?

Rachit Singh, a well-known acting coach in the industry, has worked with several top Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal. He also stepped into acting with the web series Karmma Calling on Disney+ Hotstar and recently made his big-screen debut in Thamma (2025).

Rachit and Huma Qureshi’s love story

Rumours about their relationship first surfaced when the two were spotted together at a film screening, and later gained attention after they appeared together at Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding. Reports suggest that Rachit proposed to Huma during an intimate ceremony in the US in September 2025.

On the work front, Huma Qureshi will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, where she will be playing the role of Elizabeth.

With wedding preparations in full swing, fans are now eagerly waiting for an official announcement from the couple.