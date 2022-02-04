Huma Qureshi wants her characters to resonate with an audience

Mumbai: After enthralling the audience with her role in ‘Maharani’, Huma Qureshi is now all set to surprise everyone with her performance in the web series ‘Mithiya’.

In the upcoming show, she will be seen playing the character of Juhi Adhikari.

Talking about her projects, Huma said, “Be it Rani Bharti or Juhi in Mithiya, both are strong-headed women. I relate to these women and that’s why I think it’s important to bring them to the audience. I hope my choice of characters resonates with the audience as well.”

She also talked about Mithiya in detail.

“Juhi Adhikari is a very layered character and I have never played such a character i.e a college professor that to a Hindi professor before so for me the important thing was that though Juhi is a Hindi professor, she is a woman of today. She is not that typical stereotypical professor you see in content pieces,” she shared.



Huma added, “Juhi is bilingual as she can speak well in English too so for me, to get that right was very important about that character. Honestly, the script is lovely, and the way Rohan (Sippy) imagined the character, I just had to follow his lead as to how to approach it. I read the script and tried to play Juhi to the best of my ability.”

‘Mithiya’ will be out on ZEE5 on February 18.