Huma Qureshi’s ‘Tarla’ opts for direct OTT release

Mumbai: Actor Huma Qureshi’s upcoming biopic film ‘Tarla’ based on the life of famous chef Tarla Dalal will be having a direct OTT release.

‘Tarla’ is directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari.

The film will be streaming on the OTT platform Zee5. The official release date is still awaited.

On Friday, the OTT platform Zee5 announced an expansive line-up of titles featuring originals in Hindi and regional languages, sequels of cult-favourite series, big-ticket direct-to-digital releases, blockbuster post-theatrical launches and intriguing docu-series, at a star-studded event in Mumbai titled, ‘Hooked to 5.’

Bringing a bouquet of genres, the much-awaited line-up features sequels of prominent original series like ‘Sunflower’ Season 2, ‘Taj: Reign of Revenge,’ ‘TVF’s Humorously Yours S3’ and ‘Aam Aadmi Family S4,’ ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported,’ ‘Duranga S2,’ ‘Mithya S2,’ ‘The Broken News S2,’ Guneet Monga’s ‘Gyarah Gyarah’ (11:11), Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Crime Beat.’

Direct to digital movies like ‘Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ and ‘Silence 2,’ Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Kadak Singh,’ ‘Huma Qureshi’s Tarla,’ Sunny Deol’s post-theatrical ‘Gadar 2’; and power-packed regional titles like ‘Vetrimaaran’ and Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Viduthalai – Part 1, ‘ Arya’s Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, Nagraj Manjule’s Ghar Banduk Biryani, and more.

Talking about the slate, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “2023 holds a significant meaning for us, as we mark the fifth anniversary by presenting a carefully curated line-up featuring the best of talents from the entertainment industry across languages. ZEE5 clocked 100 bn+ streaming minutes in FY’23. This is a testament to the fact that we have grown exponentially by investing in creativity and innovation, enhancing viewing experiences and offering increased value to the viewers. Following the consumer-first philosophy, we are broadening the spectrum of content offerings with a diverse array of genres, formats, languages, and stories. As the platform of choice catering to a wide audience base, we will continue to focus on quality storytelling, & making it accessible across multiple touchpoints. The year has started on an encouraging note, and we are looking forward to audience response to the exciting slate of 111 new titles.”

Punit Misra, President – Content and International Markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “As we celebrate ZEE5 @5 and reflect upon why and who we exist for, we realize that today’s youth celebrates life for its variables as opposed to its constants. They seek not to be bracketed with singular identities set in stone, but to be multi-dimensional and ever evolving. At ZEE5, it is our unwavering mission to stand shoulder to shoulder with our viewers on this path, celebrating their multi-dimensionality through stories that ignite their imagination, stoke their dreams, shape their beliefs and inspire their very being.”