Human Rights Commission takes cognisance of electrocution deaths in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission on Tuesday, August 19, took suo-motu cognisance of the electrocution tragedy that occurred at Ramanthapur and asked Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) to submit a report on the matter.

The statement issued by the HRC chairperson, Dr Justice Shameem Akther, cited new reports stating that complaints from locals regarding the unsafe dangling wires were ignored and came to the conclusion that the incident reveals serious lapses in public safety measures.

The commission held the gross negligence of authorities as a violation of the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and directed the TGSPDCL managing director to submit a comprehensive report by September 22.

The report seeks details on the exact cause of the electrocution incident, responsibility for the unattended hazardous wires, preventive and corrective measures taken thus far, compensation and rehabilitation measures for the victims’ families and long-term safety measures taken to prevent recurrence of such tragedies during public gatherings/festivals.

On Sunday, August 17, during the Krishna Janmashtami Shobha Yatra at Ramanthapur, a decorated metal chariot carrying the idol of Lord Krishna came into contact with live overhead electrical wires after the towing jeep broke down and devotees attempted to pull it manually.

A snapped/dangling cable wire had fallen on an 11 KV high-voltage power line, thereby transmitting current to the iron/brass frame of the chariot.

As a result, five devotees were electrocuted on the spot and one more succumbed later in the hospital, bringing the death toll to six.

Four others sustained grievous injuries, including the gunman of Union Minister Kishan Reddy and a police constable.

The incident sparked protests by locals demanding strict action against negligent officers, higher compensation, and jobs for the families of the deceased.