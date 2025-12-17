‘Humanity failed’: Bengaluru woman’s pleas go unheard as husband dies on road

Bengaluru: In a heartbreaking case of apathy, a 34-year-old Bengaluru man lay on the road, fighting for his life, while his wife begged passersby to take them to the hospital.

On December 16 at around 3:30 am, Venkataramanan, a mechanic from Balaji Nagar, complained of sudden, severe chest pain. His wife, Roopa, took him on a motorcycle to the nearest hospital, only to find the concerned doctor was unavailable.

Determined to save her husband, Roopa rushed him to another hospital. “There, we were told he had a stroke and were redirected to a third hospital. The ambulance service failed to respond,” she said.

Turned away and stranded on the road, Roopa called for help but in vain. CCTV footage shows her pleading with commuters as her husband lay on the side, fighting for his life.

No vehicle stopped, but one, a cab driver who helped the couple and rushed Venkataramanan to the third hospital.

However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“Humanity failed to help my husband. I was covered in blood, pleading for help, but no one came,” a crest-fallen Roopa said.

Venkataramanan’s mother, who lost her only surviving child, was unable to express her grief. “I have no words. I don’t know what to say. My son is gone,” she said.

His family graciously decided to donate his eyes to help others in need.

Venkataramanan is survived by his 18-month-old daughter and a five-year-old son.