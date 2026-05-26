Hundreds escape tragedy after train coaches detach near Vijayawada

Bengaluru: A major railway tragedy was narrowly averted after coaches of a special train travelling from Bengaluru to Bihar got detached while the train was moving at high speed. The incident, which came to light late, occurred on May 24 near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Fortunately, no passengers were injured.

According to railway sources, the Danapur Special Train (No. 03252), which had departed from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT), Bengaluru, around 1 am on May 23, developed a technical fault while passing through Andhra Pradesh. Nearly 30 kilometres after crossing Vijayawada station, the train was reportedly travelling at a speed of around 100 kmph when a joint wheel coupling malfunction caused the passenger coaches to separate from the engine section.

The sudden detachment created panic among passengers, with many experiencing a strong jerk inside the compartments. However, the presence of mind shown by the loco pilot helped prevent a major disaster. Railway officials said the train did not lose balance or derail, which ultimately saved hundreds of lives.

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After the incident, railway staff halted the train and initiated emergency repair works. The coaches were later reconnected, and the train resumed its journey after a delay of nearly four hours.

Passengers who were onboard described the incident as terrifying. “We suddenly felt a heavy jerk and realised something had gone wrong. Later we came to know the coaches had detached from the engine. It was frightening,” said one of the passengers.

Though no casualties or injuries were reported, the incident has raised serious concerns over railway safety and maintenance standards. Questions are also being raised over the silence of Bengaluru Railway Division officials, as no official statement had been issued immediately after the incident.

The incident has once again brought attention to the need for stricter technical inspections and improved safety mechanisms in long-distance trains. Railway authorities are expected to conduct a detailed inquiry into the cause of the malfunction.