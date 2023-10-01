Hundreds lose phones during Milad processions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Milad un Nabi festivities in the city had an unfortunate downside, with numerous individuals losing their mobile phones during the processions.

Since Saturday night, police stations have been inundated with inquiries regarding the procedure for filing a complaint in the event of a lost or stolen mobile phone.

The highest volume of inquiries came from the Charminar police station area, which covers landmarks like Mecca Masjid, the Charminar monument, Laad Bazaar, and the surrounding regions. Thousands of people had gathered at Charminar to participate in Milad un Nabi-related events.

It is estimated that approximately 100 people lost their mobile phones over the past two days in areas including Charminar, Yakutpura Road, Alijah Kotla, Miralam Mandi, and Shahalibanda, where large gatherings of young people were observed.

Police officers, dressed in plain clothes, kept an eye out for pickpocketing gangs, but no major gang was identified or apprehended. A police official from the Hyderabad City Police suggested that small-time thieves or negligence on the part of the phone owners in handling their devices might be responsible for the mobile phone losses.

Individuals who have lost their mobile phones should visit “https://www.ceir.gov.in” to block their devices. They need to provide the requested details in the online application form, including the IMEI of the lost or stolen phone and the necessary documents. Once the blocking request is successfully submitted, the phone will be blocked within 24 hours.

After the phone is blocked, it cannot be used on any network in India. During the application process, individuals must verify that the device belonged to them and provide relevant documents to support their claim.