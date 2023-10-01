Hyderabad: Tension in Ziaguda as youths interrupt Milad procession

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Ziaguda during Milad un Nabi celebrations on Sunday when a group of people confronted those participating in the Milad procession.

The incident occurred in the morning when a group of young people, as part of the Milad un Nabi celebrations, took out a bike rally. They stopped on Kulsumpura road, raised slogans, and waved flags after parking their motorcycles on the road.

pic.twitter.com/W5UEcgqrAn — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 1, 2023

Soon, young individuals from another community gathered and loudly chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. They had assembled near a tiffin center with saffron flags in hand. However, the Muslim youths eventually left the area.

No formal complaint was filed at the police station. A police official described it as a minor incident and stated that officers patrolling the area intervened, and dispersed the youth.