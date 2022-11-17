Hundreds of fans pay last respects to veteran Tollywood actor Krishna

Fans descended on Padmalaya Studio in large numbers to catch the last glimpse of Krishna

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Updated: 17th November 2022 11:28 am IST
Hyderabad: Hundreds of fans, top political leaders of Telugu states and Tollywood personalities paid last respects to veteran actor Krishna here on Wednesday.

People queued up at Padmalaya Studio to see the superstar for time and pay their last respects.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and leaders cutting across party lines paid their respects to Krishna, who passed away early on Tuesday at a hospital in Hyderabad while undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest. He was 79.

Telangana Governor and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister consoled Krishna’s son and popular actor Mahesh Babu, son-in-law and MP Galla Jayadev and other family members.

Krishna’s last rites will be performed with state honours later in the day at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills.

Tamilisai told reporters that Krishna’s service to the film industry will always be remembered. “Looking at the large number of fans who have turned out here, I could see the pulse of people,” she said.

Andhra Pradesh tourism minister and former actor Roja, actors Jayaprada, Balakrishna, Kota Srinivas Rao, filmmaker Allu Arvind and others paid their respects.

Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy or Krishna was born on May 31, 1942, at Burripalem in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. He debuted as the lead actor with the 1965 movie ‘Thene Manasulu’.

