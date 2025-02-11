Hundreds of footpath encroachments removed in Hyderabad to ease traffic

GHMC said that the anti-encroachment drive aims to reduce traffic congestion and restore footpaths for pedestrian use.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th February 2025 2:21 pm IST
GHMC's enforcement wing demolishes vegetable, fruit and flower shops in le market on Friday, January 31.
GHMC demolishes encroachments in Hyderabad's Nallakunta vegetable market

Hyderabad: In a major drive to reclaim pedestrian spaces, hundreds of footpath encroachments in Hyderabad have been cleared since December last year.

The action was taken as part of Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments). The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in collaboration with the city’s traffic police has removed 744 encroachments in two months.

Clearing footpath encroachments to improve traffic flow in Hyderabad

The GHMC said that the anti-encroachment drive aims to reduce traffic congestion and restore footpaths for pedestrian use.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

It clarified that temporary encroachments obstructing sidewalks or extending onto roads have been dismantled. It was carried out with the assistance of police.

Encroachment removal across the city

Several areas in Hyderabad have been covered under a drive to clear footpath encroachments. These areas include Rajendranagar, Falaknuma, Malakpet, Qutbullahpur, Santoshnagar, Karwan, Begumpet, Jubilee Hills, Alwal, Mehdipatnam, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Uppal, Amberpet, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, and Moosapet.

Also Read
Schools in Hyderabad announce holiday for Friday

The initiative is expected to ease traffic flow and enhance urban mobility across Hyderabad.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th February 2025 2:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button