Hundreds of footpath encroachments removed in Hyderabad to ease traffic

Hyderabad: In a major drive to reclaim pedestrian spaces, hundreds of footpath encroachments in Hyderabad have been cleared since December last year.

The action was taken as part of Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments). The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in collaboration with the city’s traffic police has removed 744 encroachments in two months.

The GHMC said that the anti-encroachment drive aims to reduce traffic congestion and restore footpaths for pedestrian use.

It clarified that temporary encroachments obstructing sidewalks or extending onto roads have been dismantled. It was carried out with the assistance of police.

Encroachment removal across the city

Several areas in Hyderabad have been covered under a drive to clear footpath encroachments. These areas include Rajendranagar, Falaknuma, Malakpet, Qutbullahpur, Santoshnagar, Karwan, Begumpet, Jubilee Hills, Alwal, Mehdipatnam, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Uppal, Amberpet, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, and Moosapet.

Also Read Schools in Hyderabad announce holiday for Friday

The initiative is expected to ease traffic flow and enhance urban mobility across Hyderabad.