Schools in Hyderabad announce holiday for Friday

Hyderabad: The schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are going to observe a holiday on Friday.

As it is an optional holiday, not all schools will declare a holiday; however, many educational institutions will remain shut on February 14.

Schools in Hyderabad to observe holiday for Shab-e-Barat

The Telangana government has announced a holiday for Shab-e-Barat, observed on the 15th of Shaban, the eighth month in the Islamic calendar.

Although the state government, in its calendar, announced a holiday for Shab-e-Barat on February 14, it has been listed under optional holidays and not as a general one.

In view of this, some schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will observe a holiday on Friday.

Shab-e-Barat

Shab-e-Barat, also known as the “Night of Forgiveness,” is celebrated with great fervor across the world.

In the evening, many people visit the graves of their loved ones, and some also observe fasting on Shab-e-Barat.

In February, there are three holidays. Out of these, one is general and two are optional.