Hyderabad to witness first intense heat spell of summer season from today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is gearing up for the first intense heat spell of this summer season as the temperature is going to rise from today.

As per the predictions of weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for his precise forecasts, eastern and northern Telangana will face blistering heat of 38-40 degrees Celsius.

First intense heat spell of the summer season in Hyderabad

Hyderabad too is likely to witness intense heat as the temperature is expected to rise to the range of 36-38 degrees Celsius.

The heat spell is likely to last for 5-6 days until February 20.

After next Thursday, Hyderabad may get slight relief from the intense heat spell of the summer season.

However, as per the India Meteorological Department Hyderabad (IMD-H), the temperatures are likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius.

Temperature surge

The temperature in the state has already started surging over the past few days.

Yesterday, the highest temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad.

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bandlaguda.

In view of the expected first intense heat spell of the summer season, temperatures in Hyderabad and other districts are likely to rise further.