Hundreds of mourners attend funeral of Zaheeruddin Ali Khan

Hyderabad: Hundreds of people attended the funeral of the managing editor of The Siasat Daily, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, on Tuesday. His funeral prayer was held after Fajr (early morning prayers) at Shahi Masjid in Public Gardens.

Later, he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard, Aakhirat Manzil, Darrusalam Road, Nampally.

He passed away on Monday due to a cardiac arrest during poet-activist Gaddar’s funeral procession in Alwal.

Following the tragic incident, condolences poured in from across the world.

Telangana’s chief minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao, expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Zaheeruddin Ali Khan.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief, Revanth Reddy, expressed shock and called the incident a “great loss to Telangana.” Revanth Reddy and party leader Feroz Khan visited Khan’s residence and paid their respects.

Telangana BJP chief, G Kishan Reddy, also expressed deep condolences over Khan’s death.

Telangana home minister, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, extended condolences and said that Zaheeruddin Ali Khan constantly thought about the country’s progress. He also recalled his contributions in the form of not only journalism but also through scholarships for Urdu-medium students.