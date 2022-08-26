Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners stage a sit-in in Israeli prisons

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in prisons of Israeli occupation started a sit-in at the prison yards in an escalating step against the laws of the prison administration, under the slogan “United in the face of the jailer.”

On Thursday, August 25, the Palestinian Prisoners Club in a statement on its Facebook account said that hundreds of prisoners today and in all prisons began to leave the departments and sit in the prison yards, as part of the steps of “disobedience and rebellion” against prison management laws.

The prisoners “in the framework of their continuous steps, decided to start, from next Sunday, September 1, with steps to dissolve the regulatory bodies in all prisons and from all factions,” which requires the prison administration to confront the prisoners as individuals. This will likely lead to an open hunger strike next September if their demands are not met.

This step comes within the framework of their “escalating program”, which began on Monday, August 22, in protest of the Israeli authorities’ retreat from previous understandings with them.

On Monday and Wednesday, Palestinian detainees did not leave their rooms for the usual security check and refused meals from prison authorities and on Thursday, they held a sit-in in the prison yards.

The prisoners protest against the intention of prison administrations to “impose measures to restrict detainees sentenced to life imprisonment through repeated transfers from the rooms, sections, and prisons in which they are held.”

Tension prevails in the Israeli occupation prisons

On Friday, August 26, the Palestinian Prisoners Club revealed that a state of tension prevails in the prisons of the occupation after the Israeli Prisons Administration imposed double isolation on prisoners and withdrew electricity from several sections in several prisons.

The Prisoner’s Club added in a statement that the prison administration summoned additional forces in several prisons and used police dogs.

Awawda could lose his life at any time

In this context, Khalil Awawdeh, the wife of the Palestinian detainee on hunger strike in Israeli prisons, Khalil Awawda said on Thursday that his health is “in a dangerous condition, and he may lose his life at any moment.”

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, she stated that her husband, who has been on hunger strike for 166 days, suffers from “a very critical health condition, is dealing with pain all over his body and is tired, unable to speak well.”

She said that his continued detention is tantamount to a “decision to kill him,” calling for “rapid international intervention to release him.”

Saadi’s detention extended

On Thursday, an Israeli military court extended the detention of the leader of the Islamic Jihad movement, Bassam Al-Saadi, until Sunday, August 28 to complete the investigation.

The Prisoner’s Club said in a statement that the Israeli Ofer Military Court, west of Ramallah (center), extended Al-Saadi’s detention until Sunday to complete the investigation.

This is the third time that the same court has extended Al-Saadi’s detention.

Al-Saadi’s name was mentioned in the ceasefire agreement in Gaza concluded on the evening of August 7, which ended 3 days of the Israeli occupation army’s aggression on Gaza.

An Egyptian-brokered ceasefire was agreed upon with Israel after Cairo “promised to work for the release of the two prisoners, Khalil Awawda and Bassam Al-Saadi.”

According to the Prisoner’s Club’s statistics, there are 4,650 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, including 180 children and 32 women. Among them were 650 administrative detainees, including three children and two women.