Lawyer for Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawda: He may die at any moment

The lawyer for the Palestinian prisoner, Khalil Awawda, who has been on hunger strike for more than 160 days, said that he could die at any moment.

In March, Awawda began a hunger strike to demand his release. The lawyer for the prisoner, Awawda, Ahlam Haddad said that he has lived only on water since then.

On Wednesday, August 24, a spokesman for the occupation army said that the military courts had supported his arrest several times, “and it was found that the secret materials in his case indicate that his release would threaten the security of the region,” Reuters reported.

Awawda was recently transferred from Ramleh Prison to Assaf Harofi Hospital in Israel due to his deteriorating health.

On Friday, August 19, the occupation army temporarily suspended the administrative detention order for Awawda, due to the deterioration of his condition. But a military spokesman said he was not allowed to leave the hospital.

Continues to strike

On Sunday, August 21, the Israeli Supreme Court ended the hearing in the case of the prisoner Khalil Awawda, and refused to release him, deciding to extend his detention.

For his part, Awawda rejected the decision of the Israeli court, stressing that he will continue to go on hunger strike until the end of his administrative detention and his freedom from the occupation prisons.

He said in a video clip that the Israeli court’s decision is not positive, and that he will not stop his hunger strike, which he started for 162 days, until he gains his freedom.

The occupation authorities have so far refused to allow Awawda’s family to visit him.

His wife ruled out that he would retract his decision, adding that he would not accept defeat for himself and the Palestinian people, and would continue his strike until he achieved his demand and his just right to freedom, as she put it.

Regarding Khalil’s visit, Dalal Awawda said that Khalil’s visit in the hospital is supposed to be normal, especially after the occupation froze his administrative detention on Friday, August 19.

She added in her interview with Al Jazeera Mubasher that the occupation prevented them from visiting him, on Saturday, August 20, after waiting for an hour and a half, claiming that the permits were not valid.

He launched his hunger strike in March and went for 111 days before ending it on June 21 after the Israeli authorities promised to end his administrative detention. However, he resumed his fast on July 5 after Israel reneged on its promise and instead of releasing him at the end of his administrative detention in June, renewed it for four more months.

He was last arrested on December 27, 2021, on charges of incitement, and an administrative detention order was issued against him for a period of six months. Awawda has been arrested four times since 2002, and this is his fifth arrest.

Administrative detention is a decision to imprison by an Israeli military order, alleging the existence of a secret file of the detainee, without filing an indictment, and it extends for 6 months, which can be extended several times.