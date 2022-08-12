Palestinian prisoner Awawda moved to hospital as health deteriorates

The Israeli occupation forces on Thursday transferred the prisoner Khalil Awawda, on his 152nd of his hunger strike, to Asaf Harofeh hospital from Ramleh prison after a serious deterioration in his health condition, amid warnings of his sudden death, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

The Prisoner’s Club said in a brief statement, “The occupation is transferring the detainee Khalil Awawda from the Ramleh prison to the Asaf Harofeh hospital.”

40-year-old is on a hunger strike to protest his administrative detention in Israel, without trial or charge.

According to the lawyer and doctor who visited Khalil Awawda, he suffers from a very difficult and dangerous health condition, his body is skin and bones, there are no muscles, and he refuses to receive treatment, and the hospital administration informed him that if he does not receive treatment, he will be returned to the Ramle prison clinic.

Dalal Awawdeh, wife of the prisoner Khalil Awawdeh, “There is severe weakness and almost lack of vision for the prisoner Khalil Awawda, and he is unable to speak or move, and his weight is less than 35 kilograms, and there is fear for his life.”

It is noteworthy that the prisoner, Awawda, resumed his strike on July 7, 2022, after suspending it earlier after 111 days of the strike, based on promises to release him, but the occupation reneged on its promise, and issued a new administrative detention order against him for a period of four months.

On March 3, 2022, Awawda announced his hunger strike to reject the administrative detention he faces along with 640 other administrative detainees in the occupation prisons, under the pretext of the existence of a secret file.

During his strike, he faced systematic abuse at several levels by the occupation forces. He was targeted physically and psychologically.

He was last arrested on December 27, 2021, on charges of incitement, and an administrative detention order was issued against him for a period of six months. Awawda has been arrested four times since 2002, and this is his fifth arrest.

Khalil is known to be an educated young man, a memorizer of the Noble Qur’an, and a social activist in his town. He conducted several campaigns with a group of volunteers to serve people.

He is a married man and father to four daughters: Tulane, Lauren, Maria and Maryam, the oldest of whom is 9 years old.

According to the Prisoner’s Club’s statistics, there are 4,650 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, including 180 children and 32 women. Among them were 650 administrative detainees, including three children and two women.