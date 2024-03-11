‘Hunger everywhere in Gaza Strip’: UNRWA seeks humanitarian aid

United Nations Relief and Works agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has said that hunger is everywhere in the Gaza Strip.

Taking to X, on Sunday, March 10, UN agency stressed that “the situation in northern Gaza is tragic, as ground aid is prevented despite repeated appeals.”

Also Read Renowned US activist Shaun King and his wife embrace Islam

UNRWA said, “With Ramzan approaching, the arrival of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and an immediate ceasefire are necessary to save lives.”

Hunger is everywhere in #Gaza 📍



The situation in the north is tragic, where aid via land is denied despite repeated calls. Ramadan is approaching. The death toll continues to rise.



Humanitarian access across the #GazaStrip & an immediate ceasefire are imperative to save lives. pic.twitter.com/mgdgxqDeJu — UNRWA (@UNRWA) March 10, 2024

Since October 7, 2023, the number of deaths as a result of the Israeli bombing of the Strip had risen to 31,045 and 72,654 have been injured.

Despite appearing before the International Court of Justice, Israel continues its devastating war against Gaza, causing unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, infrastructure destruction, and displacement of two million Palestinians out of 2.3 million in Gaza.