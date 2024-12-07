Hunger strike demanding Hyderabad as 2nd capital of India held

Hyderabad: A hunger strike demanding Hyderabad to be declared the second capital of India was organized by the South India Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Friday, December 6, at their headquarters in Tarnaka.

Dr. Gali Vinod Kumar, the chairman of the JAC, led the protest and emphasized that this move is crucial for ensuring justice for the people of South India.

He argued that alongside making Hyderabad the second capital, establishing a Supreme Court bench in Chennai is essential for addressing regional disparities.

Several leaders participated in the hunger strike, showing solidarity for the cause. Among them were Mandala Bhaskar, Velpula Sanjay, Gaddam Ashok, and Ganesh Madiga, all leaders from the OU student JAC.

Additionally, Mathangi Odelu Naidu represented the MRPS, while Pawan Kumar, Shankar, Sunke Sampath, Parijata, and Srikant voiced their support as leaders from various BC, ST, and minority communities.

Ambedkar’s remarks on Hyderabad as 2nd capital

The demand to designate Hyderabad as the second capital of India has a historical context that dates back several decades, with roots in the vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

In his book “Thoughts on Linguistic States,” published in the 1950s, Ambedkar argued for the necessity of a second capital to alleviate regional tensions between North and South India.

He specifically identified Hyderabad as a suitable choice due to its central location, which would provide better governance and accessibility for citizens from various states.

The issue gained renewed attention during significant political events, particularly around the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2013.

As discussions emerged regarding the future of Hyderabad following the state’s division, leaders from various political parties, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), began advocating for Hyderabad to be recognized as India’s second capital.

They referenced Ambedkar’s earlier suggestions and argued that such a designation would help address feelings of alienation among southern states and enhance administrative efficiency.

Recently, former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao reiterated the call for Hyderabad to be designated as the second capital.

Rao highlighted that such a move would align with Ambedkar’s vision and contribute to achieving a “Golden Telangana,” reflecting aspirations for development and recognition in the region.