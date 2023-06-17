Demand raised to make Hyderabad the second capital of India

Hyderabad: Once again the demand to designate Hyderabad as the second capital of India has surfaced after former Maharashtra Governor and senior BJP leader, Ch Vidyasagar Rao took a stand in favour of it.

Rao cited the statement made by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s grandson, Prakash Ambedkar, and advocated for Hyderabad as the nation’s second capital. He emphasized the need for political parties to come together and make a decision in this regard.

Proposal may contribute to realization of Golden Telangana

According to Rao, this proposal would contribute to the realization of the long-held aspiration of a Golden Telangana.

In a recent media interaction, he said there would be possible chances to make Hyderabad the second capital of the country and reminded everyone that there is a clear mention in the constitution that the country needs a second capital.

“I exude confidence that Hyderabad will become a second capital for the country in future”, Vidyasagar Rao said.

Why is Hyderabad the ideal choice for the second capital of India?

Hyderabad’s location makes it an ideal choice for a second capital. Its geographical position would promote better governance and coordination.

Hyderabad has witnessed significant development in recent years. Establishing it as the second capital could not only attract more investment and stimulate economic growth but also creates new opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs, and the local population.

The city’s well-connected road networks, international airport, and well-established public transportation system make it capable of accommodating the increased administrative functions associated with being a capital.

It is not the first time that the demand to declare Hyderabad as the second capital of India was raised. Earlier too, similar demands were raised by many leaders.

Though making Hyderabad the second capital of the country provides opportunities, turning the proposal into reality needs a lot of administrative and legislative work.