Hunter’s Supermoon: The 2024’s biggest, brightest full moon lights up Saudi skies

Hunter’s supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of 2024, graced Saudi Arabia’s skies on Thursday, October 17, captivated astronomy enthusiasts across the Kingdom with its silvery rays.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) captured a full moon’s display as it illuminated the heavens in the Aseer region.

Look: Hunter’s Supermoon 2024 in Saudi Arabia

Also known as the harvest moon, this lunar phase is closely tied to the seasonal harvests of crops in the northern hemisphere. It is celebrated traditionally in China during mid-autumn, coinciding with the festivities of the Chinese New Year.

The Hunter’s Moon signifies the transition to mid-autumn and the upcoming winter season, as wildlife emerges from burrows and stores food with falling foliage.

This celestial event, situated between Saturn and Jupiter, offers astronomers a unique chance to witness and capture rare alignments.

What is a supermoon?

A “supermoon” occurs when the moon is within 90% of its closest approach distance to Earth, which is approximately 221,938 miles, according to NASA.

It appears larger and brighter than a moon at apogee, up to 30 percent brighter and 15 percent bigger than a “micromoon.”

This year, two supermoons occurred on August 19 and September 18, with another forecasted for November 15.