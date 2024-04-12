Hurriyat Conference condemns ‘restrictions on religious observances’

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday condemned “restrictions on religious observances” in Jammu and Kashmir after the authorities barred the congregational prayers on Jumatul Vida and Eid at the Jamia Masjid here.

Addressing the congregation at the Jamia Masjid, Farooq, who is also the chief priest, criticised the authorities’ decision to “prohibit observances of key religious events, including Jumatul Vida (the last Friday of Ramzan), Shab-e-Qadr, and Eid prayers at the grand mosque”.

“Every time the mosque is locked down and I am detained at home, their claims get exposed,” he said in a statement.