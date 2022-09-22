Hurun India Rich List 2022: Top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hurun Report India and IIFL Wealth have released ‘IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022’. In the list, the top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad also bagged spots.

As many as 79 individuals from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh bagged the spots in the list which is topped by India’s richest person Gautam Adani. Out of them, 64 are from Hyderabad.

With a wealth of Rs. 56, 200 crores, Murali Divi and family of ‘Divi’s Laboratories’ topped the list of richest persons in Hyderabad.

Name Wealth (in crores) Age Company Murali Divi and family 56200 71 years Divi’s Laboratories B Parthasaradhi Reddy and family 39200 68 years Hetero Labs M Satyanarayana Reddy and family 16000 65 years MSN Laboratories G Amarender Reddy and family 15000 62 years GAR Rameswar Rao Jupally and family 13300 67 years My Home Industries P Pitchi Reddy 12600 64 years Megha Engineering and Infrastructures PV Krishna Reddy 12100 53 years Megha Engineering and Infrastructures K Satish Reddy and family 11300 55 years Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Venkateswarlu Jasti and family 9000 73 years Suven Pharmaceuticals Mahima Datla and family 8700 45 years Biological E Source: IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022

Billionaires in Hyderabad, other districts from TS, AP

As per the analysis made by the Hurun and IIFL wealth, the cumulative wealth of rich listers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is Rs. 3,90,500 crores.

This year, 12 new individuals are added to the list of billionaires in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The list also includes two women.

Hyderabad has emerged as the most preferred choice among the billionaires from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As many as 82 percent of them prefer Hyderabad.

Mahima Datla of Biological E has emerged as the richest woman in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a wealth of Rs. 8,700 crores, she has bagged the 10th spot on the list of billionaires in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Most of the billionaires belong to Pharmaceutical industry

The pharmaceutical industry has topped the list of the top five contributing industries. As many as 24 billionaires on the list belong to it.

The second highest contributing industry is food procession as seven billionaires from AP and Telangana State belong to it.

With a wealth of Rs. 7,400 crores, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy is the richest among the new entrants. He is from the services industry.

In the last five years, the net worths of some of the billionaires have scaled up significantly as their companies created wealth at an unprecedented speed. Gautam Adani and his brother Vinod Adani are the most obvious. They moved up in ranking.

Adani moved up from the 8th rank in 2018 to the number one spot as his wealth increased 15.4 times, while Vinod moved up from the 49th spot to the sixth ranking.