Husband of Hyderabad woman murdered in Australia held in city

The woman body was found in a dustbin in Victoria, Australia.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th March 2024 11:46 am IST
Hyderabad woman in Australia (Image: X)

Hyderabad: The husband of a Hyderabad woman, recently found murdered in Australia, has reportedly been apprehended in the city.

According to a report published in TNIE, he was arrested on Sunday afternoon and will be extradited to Australia where the offense took place.

Body found in a dustbin

The body of the deceased, Chaitanya Swetha Madhagani, was found in a dustbin on Mount Pollock Road, near the town of Buckley in Victoria.

The woman and her husband hail from AS Rao Nagar, and they used to reside in Point Creek after becoming citizens of Australia. The couple also has a young son.

Before the police came to know about the murder case after finding the body of the Hyderabad woman in Australia, her husband, along with their son, had flown to India.

Hyderabad woman murdered in spur of moment in Australia

The report quoted sources claiming that the man told his parents that he had an argument with his wife, and during the spur of the moment, he killed her.

He has also reportedly disclosed his decision to surrender and said that he came to Hyderabad to ensure that his son stays with the family.

However, so far, no official from Australian or Indian authorities has made it clear who killed the Hyderabad woman in Australia.

