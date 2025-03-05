Husband, sister-in-law held for murdering nurse over ‘infidelity’

Hyderabad: Two individuals have been arrested on Wednesday, March 5, for allegedly murdering 32-year-old nurse G Sirisha and attempting to stage it as a natural death.

The accused has been identified as the victim’s husband, G Vinay Kumar and his sister.

According to reports, on March 2, at Vinay’s apartment in Janumana Towers, Chaderghat, the accused allegedly drugged and smothered Sirisha, suspecting her fidelity. They then informed her sister, G Swathi, that she had died of a heart attack and arranged for an ambulance to transport her body to Dommerapeta, Nagarkurnool.

However, Sirisha’s cousin, L Madhukar, grew suspicious and alerted the Hyderabad police.

Upon receiving information, Chaderghat police intercepted the ambulance and directed the victim’s body to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem, confirming she had been smothered.

Later, the accused confessed to the crime after interrogations.