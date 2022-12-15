‘Husband to..’: Shoaib Malik’s Instagram bio catches eyeballs

Hyderabad: Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have been grabbing headlines for their rumoured divorce for a while now. While the Indian tennis star is maintaining her silence on the speculations, her husband and Pakistani cricketer recently addressed the issue saying that it is their ‘personal matter’.

From Shoaib’s Instagram photos with their son Izhaan to Sania’s cryptic posts about ‘new beginnings’ and ‘healing’, every move on their social media is adding more fuel to the burning rumours. Amid this, Shoaib Malik’s Instagram bio has caught the attention of the fans.

It reads: “Athlete | Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar | Father to One True Blessing.” Fans are now wondering if the cricketer just silently crushed the rumours that he has already parted ways with his wife.

A few weeks ago, a source close to the couple told Inside Sport, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated.” Shoaib recently responded to the reports about their rumoured divorce. His statement that went viral read: “It is our personal matter. Neither I nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone.”