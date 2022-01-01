Hussain Sagar cleaning operation to start next month

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in cooperation with HMWSSB (Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board) will undertake Hussain Sagar cleaning operations from the last week of next month to remove foul odor and stinking from its water.

The Principal Secretary Municipal administration Arvind Kumar had instructed HMDA officials to take measures to remove the stinking from Hussain Sagar Lake.

This development came in the wake of a series of complaints by citizens that those visiting Necklace Road for recreation have to bear the stinking and bad odor emanating from Hussain Sagar lake and they cannot stay there for long.

The Department of Municipal Administration is promoting cultural events and recreational activities at Hussain Sagar lake, the iconic tourist attraction of the city.

According to HMDA officials, they have already diverted the waste Nalla waters from the lake. These officials say that the water of the Hussain Sagar has been cleaned up but the waste remaining in the lake is causing the foul odor.

In order to clean up the waste and remove stinking the services of GHMC and HMWSSB shall be availed for cleaning and anti-odor-spray operations.

As per the officials, the cleaning operation will start from the last week of January 2022 and shall be completed within 4 weeks.