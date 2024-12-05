Hussain Sagar gets jet skiing, kayaking, water rollers and more

Hyderabad: Hussain Sagar Lake, one of Hyderabad’s most iconic landmarks, is now turning into a hotspot for water tourism and adventure sports. On Wednesday, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao launched new water sports activities at the lake, marking an important step in boosting tourism in the city.

The Amaravati Boating Club has set up exciting activities such as jet skiing, kayaking, jet attack rides, and water rollers. These attractions aim to entertain both adults and children. Minister Jupally, joined by Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, enjoyed a jet ski ride to kick off the program.

Speaking at the event, Minister Jupally said that Hussain Sagar has great potential to attract tourists from across India and abroad. He also highlighted the government’s efforts to restore the lake’s beauty while offering recreational activities.

“Water sports are becoming very popular, and Hussain Sagar is the perfect place to show Telangana’s tourism potential. Along with these activities, we are committed to cleaning and protecting the lake,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that BRS governments had failed to maintain Hussain Sagar properly. He shared plans to work with private companies through public-private partnerships (PPP) to improve the lake’s facilities while ensuring long-term care for its environment.

The new water sports activities are part of the government’s bigger plan to promote adventure tourism in Telangana.

The launch event was attended by TGTDC Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, Managing Director Prakash Reddy, Amaravati Boating Club CEO Tarun Kakani, and other officials.