Watch: Hussain Sagar Lake floodgates lifted amid heavy rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Following continuous rainfall, Hussain Sagar Lake surpassed its full tank level on Sunday, September 1 forcing authorities to open the floodgates to manage the excess water and prevent potential flooding.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) raised the floodgates of the Hussain Sagar Lake to manage the overflow. The GHMC is closely monitoring the situation, as other lakes and ponds in the city are also nearing full capacity due to the persistent downpours.

Also Read Hyderabad rains: Water levels in Hussain Sagar cross FTL

The increase in water levels is attributed to recent overnight rains, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures. As a result, excess water from the lake is being released into the Musi River to manage the rising levels and mitigate potential flooding risks.

Officials are now on high alert and are closely monitoring water levels across various water bodies in the city to manage the situation effectively.

Teams of GHMC are closely monitoring the water levels at Hussain Sagar Lake, which reached +513.60 meters at 8:00 am on Sunday, September 1. This level is slightly above the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 513.41 meters but remains well below the Maximum Water Level (MWL) of 514.75 meters.

“The GHMC officials are monitoring the situation from time to time as the ponds and ponds are full due to incessant rain. As the water level rose at Hussain Sagar Lake, the officials raised the floodgates and released the water,” said the GHMC in a post.

Residents are urged to exercise caution, as the continuous inflow could lead to further increases in water levels, raising concerns about flash floods in the area. The situation remains under close surveillance by local authorities to ensure public safety and preparedness.

The GHMC issued an advisory for residents to stay indoors due to ongoing heavy rains, which have significantly increased the Musi River’s flow at the Chaderghat bridge. GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata, emphasized the need for caution and urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to ensure their safety.

Citizens can contact the unit via their official social media accounts or phone the hotline numbers 91 90001 13667 or 040-29555500 to report rain-related occurrences and request assistance.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued an advisory for residents to stay indoors due to ongoing heavy rains, which have significantly increased the Musi River’s flow at the Chaderghat bridge.

The GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata, emphasized the need for caution and urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to ensure their safety.