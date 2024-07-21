Hussain Sagar Lake nearly full due to rainfall in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hussain Sagar, a lake located in the heart of Hyderabad, is nearly full due to continuous rainfall in the city.

As of Saturday, the lake’s water level was at 513.21 ft, slightly below the full tank level (FTL) of 513.41 ft.

Efforts to protect downstream areas of Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad

Although the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had earlier alerted residents in low-lying areas, it is actively working to protect the downstream areas of the lake by managing the sluice gates over the past few days.

The lake has been receiving substantial inflows through various stormwater drains due to continuous rains.

Not only Hussain Sagar but also two other water bodies in Hyderabad are experiencing rising water levels due to the ongoing rainfall.

The current water level in Osman Sagar is 1779 ft, compared to its FTL of 1790 ft. Another significant water body, Himayat Sagar, has a water level of 1755 ft, nearing its FTL of 1763 ft.

Rainfall continues in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, rainfall continues in the city today as well. Yesterday, Hyderabad experienced downpours throughout the day.

In light of the rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the city.

Although no alert has been issued for today, the city is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds.

The ongoing rainfall is likely to further increase the water levels in Hussain Sagar and other water bodies in the city.

According to the department, other districts in Telangana are expected to experience heavy rainfall, and a yellow alert has been issued for several districts in the state.

Yesterday, Nizamabad district recorded the highest rainfall at 185.5 mm, while Hyderabad saw the highest rainfall of 32.5 mm in Shaikpet.