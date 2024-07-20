Hyderabad wakes up to rainfall; IMD forecasts more downpours today

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad woke up to rains and cloudy sky today. More downpours are expected as IMD Hyderabad has forecasted moderate rainfall in the city.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad and a red alert for many other districts in the state.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts extremely heavy rainfall

The weather department has issued a red alert for several districts in Telangana due to the expectation of extremely heavy rainfall.

The heavy rainfall is expected to continue on Sunday as well. However, in the case of Hyderabad, the alert is only for today.

Today, Hyderabad is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers with occasional intense spells accompanied by gusty winds.

Also Read GHMC releases helpline numbers amid IMD Hyderabad heavy rainfall alert

Monsoon so far

So far, in the current south-west monsoon, the state has received 313.2 mm of rainfall compared to the normal rainfall of 257.6 mm, which is a deviation of 22 percent.

The highest deviation, 86 percent, has been witnessed in Jogulamba Gadwal. The district received 263.7 mm of rainfall against the normal 141.5 mm.

In Hyderabad, 238.1 mm of rains have been recorded against the normal 206.6 mm, which is a deviation of 15 percent.

The IMD Hyderabad’s predicted rainfall is likely to increase the deviation of rains in the state further.