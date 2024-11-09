Huzurabad MLA held for demanding release of 2nd phase Dalit Bandhu funds

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Padi Kaushik Reddy was admitted to a government hospital after he was arrested for demanding the release of the second phase of Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad town of Karimnagar district on Saturday, November 8.

Reddy, who also is an MLA from Huzurbad, recently announced he would invite applications from eligible Dalits to benefit from the scheme’s second phase.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of Dalits gathered at his residence. Reddy, along with others, marched towards a Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue situated in the town. It was during the protest march, police forcibly arrested the BRS leader during which, he allegedlly sustained injuries.

Reddy was taken to the Huzurabad police station. There, he complaint of chest pain following which he was admitted at the Huzurabad government hospital.

“CM Revanth Reddy is planning to murder me. They beat me up and tore my clothes. You can see how a circle inspector held my collar,” Reddy said which being trasnported to the hospital.

KTR condemns Reddy’s arrest

Condemning Kaushik Reddy’s arrest, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) questioned if a people’s representative demanding the release of Dalit Bandhu funds was wrong. He warned police officers would face consequences for arresting his party MLAs once BRS returns to power.

Demanding action against the police personnel for their high-handed behaviour during the arrest, KTR also demanded the release of BRS workers who were also arrested during the protest.

Dalit Bandhu

Launched in April 2021 by the previous BRS government, Dalit Bandhu is a wselfare scheme aimed at empowering financial independence and social upliftment among marginalized communities. Under this program, eligible Dalit households receive a substantial one-time financial grant of Rs 10 lakh to establish sustainable sources of income and improve their socio-economic status.