Hyatt to expand footprint with two new hotels in Madinah

Global hospitality company Hyatt Hotels recently signed management agreements with Knowledge Economic City (KEC) to expand its footprint in the city of Madinah, Saudi Arabia, by opening two new hotels.

Hyatt House Madinah KEC and Hyatt Centric Madinah KEC will add 576 keys to their portfolio, featuring residential-styled rooms providing a “home away from home” experience.

Upon operational, each property will join World of Hyatt, the industry’s fastest-growing loyalty program, offering benefits like room upgrades, free nights, late checkout, and bonus points to over 44 million members.

مقتطفات من حفل توقيع #مدينة_المعرفة_الاقتصادية اتفاقية مع حياة العالمية المحدودة @Hyatt لإنشاء فندقين يحملان علامة حياة التجارية لأول مرة في #المدينة_المنورة بمجتمع #العلياء المتكامل

فندق حياة هاوس

فندق حياة سنتريك pic.twitter.com/No7LS2CBar — KEC | مدينة المعرفة الاقتصادية (@MadinahKEC) May 2, 2024

Hyatt-branded hotels will be part of Al Aliyah, the first phase of KEC city development, situated within the Madinah Sanctuary and urban range.

KEC’s development, spanning 6.8 million square meters, offers easy access to the Prophet’s Mosque, Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport, and the Al Haramain High-Speed Railway.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Knowledge Economic City on plans to bring the Hyatt Centric and Hyatt House brands to the exciting KEC development, enhancing the tourism landscape in Madinah,” remarked Javier Águila, group president, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Hyatt.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key market in Hyatt’s growth strategy in the Middle East and these upcoming properties in KEC reflect our dedication to expanding our brand footprint in new and desired destinations,” he added.