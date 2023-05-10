Hyberabad: Cops bust 3 online IPL betting rackets

Hyderabad: The Special Operation Team (SOT) of Cyberabad busted three biggest online IPL betting rackets and arrested seven bookies and also seized Rs 1.84 crores in cash along with other properties.

In the first case, the SOT Shamshabad along with the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station apprehended an SR Nagar resident named Podapati Narising Rao,31, in connection with an IPL betting racket.

According to the police press release, Podapati Narising Rao was a sub bookie and his main bookies were Ganapathi Reddy and Srinivas Raju, both natives of East Godavari of Andhra Pradesh state and absconding now currently.

Police said the main bookies provided access to Narsing Rao through online apps and used to receive hefty money from him. Subsequently, Rao used to provide access to punters who belonged to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Rao used to take money from them through PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm after sharing user names and passwords.

In this case, police seized net cash of Rs. 60,00,000 and two mobile phones all property worth Rs. 92,00,000.

The second online IPL betting racket was unearthed by SOT of the Rajendranagar team and caught main bookie Vegesina Ravi Raju 45, who resides in Mallampet, Dundigal and Sub bookie Bhupatiraju Prasad 40, residents of Nizampet.

The main bookie had given the app access to the sub-bookie and the latter had shared that with punters through similar online apps.

These bookies had organised betting in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and received transactions through payment apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm etc.

In this case, police seized net cash of Rs. 71,50,000 and bank cash of 7,37,000, 17 mobile phones and two laptops, all property worth Rs. 81,00,000.

In the third case, SOT of Balanagar and Narsingi police team caught the accused K Vinod Kumar, 32, however, another sub-bookie named Srikanth Redyy is absconding currently, both accused hail from Wanaparthy.

In this case, police recorded net cash of Rs. 7,52,000, 17 mobile phones, one Tab, one-Jio router and one laptop, all property with Rs. 11,00,000.

All accused in three cases have been booked under 3 and 4 (unlawful to operate a common gaming house and, accordingly, to be found in a common gaming house. ) Gaming Act.

Meanwhile, police have issued an advisory notice to create awareness about those online apps which lure people to make quick bucks in the guise of online IPL betting.

Police have cautioned people about mentioned mobile apps like Radhe exchange, Cricket Live Guru, Bet 365, MPL, Betway, Drearn Guru, my 11 Circle, bet 365, Coral, Bwin, 777 Bet, Dafabet, Winner, Cricket Betting 2020, Just Bet, Betfred, Lotus Cricket Line that are being used by betting offenders to scam people.