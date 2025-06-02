Hybrid car erupts into flames in Gachibowli, driver exits unhurt

Hyderabad: A Toyota Camry hybrid car caught fire near the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate’s office on Monday night, June 2. The driver of the car exited safely before the car erupted into flames.

According to Raidurgam police, the incident happened at around 9 pm, when the car caught fire right opposite to the commissionerate’s office. As the driver found smoke emanating from the battery chamber, he quickly exited it.

The fire fighters extinguished the fire, but the car was totaled already.

“Traffic movement is slow at OPP to Pista House towards Gachibowli Junction . Due to Fire Accident. Raidurgam Traffic Police are working to clear Traffic. Please cooperate with Traffic Police,” stated an advisory of the Cyberabad traffic police, on its X handle at 9.29 pm.

The driver of the car lodged a complaint with the Raidurgam police, who are investigating the exact cause of the fire accident.

According to Raidurgam police, the traffic was cleared before 10.30 pm.