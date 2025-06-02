Telangana: Pregnant tribal woman dies after superstitious husband forces miscarriage

The couple had been married for three years with a two-year-old son. This was her second pregnancy.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2025 8:16 pm IST
A representational image of A WOMAN
Representational image

Hyderabad: A six-month pregnant tribal woman passed away in Hyderabad after her husband allegedly forced her to unknowingly consume abortion pills. 

Pravalika, 23, and Sepurwar Prashanth, both natives of Adilabad, had been married for three years with a two-year-old son. She was in the sixth month of her second pregnancy.

The couple were constructing a new house in Maharashtra.

MS Creative School

According to a police complaint registered by Pravalika’s brother, V Rajesh, the husband and his family held superstitions, believing it was misfortune for a woman to undertake part in the rituals of a new house while pregnant.

On May 30, Prashanth made Pravalika consume abortion-causing pills. Unaware of her husband’s motives, she swallowed and immediately began bleeding heavily. She was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences University Hospital in Adilabad, where doctors declared she had suffered a miscarriage.

But Pravalika’s condition was deteriorating, and doctors referred her to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

On May 31, Pravalika breathed her last while undergoing treatment. Her family accused Prashanth of her murder.

The Adilabad rural police registered a case under Section 90 (Whoever, with intent to cause the miscarriage of a woman with child, does any act which causes the death of such woman) of BNS, and took Prashanth into custody.


Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2025 8:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button