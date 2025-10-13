HYC founder Salman Khan files nomination for Jubilee Hills by election

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) founder and president Salman Khan, on Monday, October 13, filed his nomination for the Jubilee Hills by election.

He was accompanied by his well-wishers and his long-term friend Mohd Ayub from Borabanda Mohammadia Jamia Masjid to the Shaikpet tahsildar office, the designated nomination filing centre and office of the Returning Officer Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency.

Enroute, Salman Khan greeted locals and urged them to support his candidature.

Later, while interacting with the media, he accused the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) parties of cheating Muslims. He accused the parties of ignoring demands for burial lands for several years. “Despite making big promises, they have failed,” he said.

“CM Revanth Reddy is playing a double role. In his own constituency, Kondangal, graveyards, chillas and ashoorkhanas have been demolished,” he claimed.

Previously, Salman Khan and Mohd Ayub have been booked in several cases of misappropriation of funds collected through crowdfunding. However, they have denied the accusations and said the cases were “politically driven.”