Hyderabad: KTR accuses Congress govt ‘vote chori, betraying BCs

Hyderabad: In an embarrassing moment for the ruling Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday, October 13, accused it of ‘vote chori’ after showing that 43 voter names were registered in one address in the Jubilee Hills constituency in view of the upcoming November 11 by election.

“They know they don’t have votes The public is angry against it. That is why there are 43 fake votes in house. In total there are thousands of fake votes,” KTR said while accusing the ruling Congress of electoral malpractice. The issue may hurt the Congress’ credibility more given that it has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) of the same thing in view of the coming state elections.

KTR also accused the Congress in Telangana of betraying Muslim and Backward Classes (BC) voters with “false promises”. Addressing a big gathering of BRS workers in Rahmathnagar for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by election, KTR added that the government made “tall promises” of giving 42 percent reservations for BCs after the move got stalled by the high court.

The Telangana high court last week stayed the Telangana government’s ordinance passed to give BCs 43 percent reservation for local body elections. The State Election Commision also immediately suspended the notification for the local body elections. The matter will be heard next month in the high court.

For the upcoming Jubilee by election, the Congress had given the ticket to party leader Naveen Yadav, while the BRS candidate is Sunitha Maganti. Her late husband was the BRS legislator earlier and the by-election was necessitated after her husband passed away earlier this year. The by-poll is also important for the Congress as it does not have a single seat in the Greater Hyderabad region.