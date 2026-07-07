Hyd advocate’s plea prompts MEA action for Indian sailors in Gulf

Hyderabad: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has begun implementing directions issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in connection with Indian seafarers stranded in the Persian Gulf, following a petition filed by Hyderabad-based advocate Yennam Balachander Reddy.

Official correspondence dated Monday, July 6, shows that the MEA’s Gulf Division has referred the matter to its PAI Division in compliance with the NHRC’s order issued on June 19.

According to the communication, the PAI Division informed that, based on a list shared by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), only six India-bound vessels were awaiting clearance as of June 29. It added that the division was continuously engaging with the Iranian authorities to secure the necessary approvals.

The update follows the NHRC’s intervention after Reddy filed a pro bono complaint highlighting the situation of nearly 2,000 Indian seafarers reportedly stranded in the Persian Gulf amid regional tensions.

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In its order dated June 19, the Commission directed the Secretary of the MEA to take appropriate action within eight weeks in coordination with the complainant and communicate the action taken. The case was disposed of with these directions.

Following the order, the Deputy Secretary (Gulf) circulated the Commission’s directions to the concerned departments for necessary action.

The latest communication suggests that the Centre has initiated diplomatic efforts to facilitate the movement of the remaining India-bound vessels while continuing discussions with the Iranian side over pending clearances.

Speaking on the development, Yennam Balachander Reddy said he would continue monitoring the implementation of the NHRC’s directions until all affected Indian seafarers were safely repatriated.

The case has drawn attention to the challenges faced by Indian maritime workers operating in conflict-affected waters and the need for coordinated government action to safeguard their welfare during periods of regional instability.