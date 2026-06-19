Hyd advocate moves NHRC over stranded Indian sailors in Gulf

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has forwarded a complaint filed by Hyderabad-based advocate and human rights defender Yennam Balachander Reddy regarding nearly 2,000 Indian seafarers reportedly stranded in the Persian Gulf region to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for appropriate action.

In an order dated on Friday, June 19, the Commission directed the concerned authority to examine the matter and take appropriate action within eight weeks. It also instructed the authority to associate the complainant and affected victims in the process and inform them of the action taken.

The complaint raised concerns over the safety and welfare of Indian sailors serving aboard merchant vessels operating in the Persian Gulf amid ongoing regional tensions and maritime security challenges.

According to the petition, approximately 2,000 Indian seafarers continue to work in sensitive waters of the Gulf region, where geopolitical uncertainty has heightened concerns about the safety of maritime personnel.

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The complaint called for coordinated government measures to safeguard Indian citizens working in vulnerable international locations and highlighted the need for effective emergency-response mechanisms during periods of regional instability.

It also noted the important role played by seafarers in global trade and maritime commerce, while drawing attention to the risks faced by maritime workers during times of conflict and uncertainty.

The NHRC’s intervention brings the matter before the competent authorities for consideration and necessary action.

India is among the world’s largest providers of maritime manpower, with thousands of Indian seafarers serving on vessels across international waters. The issue has drawn attention to the challenges faced by maritime workers operating in conflict-prone regions and the need to ensure their safety and welfare.

The Commission has directed the concerned authority to respond within the stipulated timeframe and keep the complainant informed of the action taken.