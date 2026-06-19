Remains of Indian seafarer reach Visakhapatnam from Oman

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of 44-year-old marine engineer Patnala Suresh, who was killed in the attack on the commercial vessel MT Settebello off the coast of Oman, reached Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday, June 19.

His body was taken to his residence in Srinivas Nagar, where family members, relatives and local residents gathered to pay their final respects. Suresh is survived by his wife, Bhargavi, and their two sons. His last rites were scheduled to be performed later in the day.

Vehicle carrying the mortal remains of Patnala Suresh in Visakhapatnam.

Family seeks support

Speaking to ANI, Bhargavi questioned the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the three Indian seafarers and sought clarity on assistance for their families.

“My husband was the only earning member in our family. How should I raise my children?” she said, while appealing to the Indian government and US authorities to address the concerns of the bereaved families.

#WATCH | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: Wife of deceased Chief Marine Engineer Patnala Suresh, Bhargavi says, "… Three seafarers lost their lives. Why should the Indian crew die? So far, no one has responded properly. I am directly asking the PMO office. What support will be… pic.twitter.com/e2pIoKz3aN — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2026

Tributes paid

Government Whip and Visakhapatnam West MLA P G V R, Naidu, popularly known as Ganababu, paid floral tributes to Suresh and conveyed his condolences to the family.

He met Suresh’s wife, children and parents and assured them of all possible support from the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Ganababu described Suresh as a highly skilled marine engineer whose work had earned him recognition in the maritime sector. He said the death was a significant loss for the family, Visakhapatnam and the country.

Also Read Remains of 2 Indians killed in Oman vessel attack repatriated

The MLA also expressed hope that steps taken by the authorities would help prevent similar incidents and improve the safety of Indians working in conflict-affected regions.

Suresh was among three Indian crew members who died after MT Settebello came under attack in the Gulf of Oman on June 10. The three were initially reported missing, and their deaths were confirmed the following day.

The other victims were identified as Aditya Sharma, a deck cadet from Himachal Pradesh, and Shivanand Chaurasiya, an engine fitter from Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat said the mortal remains of Sharma and Chaurasiya were repatriated to India on Wednesday , June 17.

The Ministry of External Affairs said 21 of the 24 Indian crew members aboard the vessel were rescued following the attack.

Diplomatic response

India lodged a formal protest with the United States and summoned US envoy Jason Meeks, deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in New Delhi, over the incident.

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said the vessel was targeted while transporting Iranian oil through the Gulf of Oman, alleging that it had failed to comply with instructions issued by American forces.

The incident has heightened concerns over the safety of commercial shipping and seafarers operating in the Gulf region