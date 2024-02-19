Hyd Buzz: Salman Khan to visit AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet tomorrow?

The trailer will be launched by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Telugu actor Ram Charan on February 20

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2024 5:23 pm IST
Hyd Buzz: Salman Khan to visit AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet tomorrow?
Salman Khan to launch Varun Teja's movie trailer tomorrow (Instagram)

Hyderabad: One of the most-awaited upcoming films ‘Operation Valentine’, starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, is set to hit theaters on March 1, 2024, and the anticipation has been further heightened with the announcement that the trailer will be launched by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Telugu actor Ram Charan on February 20.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Varun Tej took to social media to share the exciting news, expressing his enthusiasm for having two of the biggest names in the Hindi and Telugu film industries unveil the trailer. He wrote, “Can’t get bigger than this; Bhai and Bhaijaan coming together to release the trailer of #OperationValentine.”

Operation Valentine Trailer Launch By Salman Khan

The trailer launch event is scheduled to take place at Allu Arjun-owned AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, on February 20, starting from 10 am. While Ram Charan’s presence is expected at the grand event, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation on whether Salman Khan will also attend. An official update on Bhaijaan’s participation is still awaited.

MS Education Academy

Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, ‘Operation Valentine’ marks Varun Tej’s Hindi film debut. The movie boasts a star-studded cast including Navdeep, Ruhani Sharma, Mir Sarwar, and others alongside Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2024 5:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button